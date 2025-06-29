Russia strikes Kupiansk district: one killed, one seriously injured – photo

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk and the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast on 29 June, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the investigation, at around 10:00, the Russian forces carried out a series of airstrikes on the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kupiansk district, dropping four guided aerial bombs. Houses were damaged.

At 13:30, Russian troops launched an artillery attack on a residential neighbourhood in Kupiansk. A 54-year-old man was killed and a 32-year-old man was wounded and is currently in hospital in a serious condition.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the war crimes (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors and police investigators are documenting the crimes committed by Russian forces.

Background: On 24 May, Andrii Besiedin, Head of the Kupiansk City Military Administration, stated that 90% of the city of Kupiansk had been damaged or destroyed and described the situation in the hromada as critical. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

