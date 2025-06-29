All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia strikes Kupiansk district: one killed, one seriously injured – photo

Olga KatsimonSunday, 29 June 2025, 17:52
Russia strikes Kupiansk district: one killed, one seriously injured – photo
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk and the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast on 29 June, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the investigation, at around 10:00, the Russian forces carried out a series of airstrikes on the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kupiansk district, dropping four guided aerial bombs. Houses were damaged.

Advertisement:

At 13:30, Russian troops launched an artillery attack on a residential neighbourhood in Kupiansk. A 54-year-old man was killed and a 32-year-old man was wounded and is currently in hospital in a serious condition.

 
The aftermath of the attack. 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the war crimes (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors and police investigators are documenting the crimes committed by Russian forces.

Background: On 24 May, Andrii Besiedin, Head of the Kupiansk City Military Administration, stated that 90% of the city of Kupiansk had been damaged or destroyed and described the situation in the hromada as critical. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces strike civilian vehicles in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: fatalities reported
Detonation of unknown device injures two children in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia hits Chuhuiv with Iskander-M ballistic missile
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: