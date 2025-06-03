Kremlin says Putin-Trump-Zelenskyy meeting unlikely in near future

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that a trilateral meeting involving Russian leader Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unlikely in the near future.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Peskov was responding to White House comments about Trump’s openness to such a meeting format.

Quote: "Frankly, this is unlikely in the near future. President Putin has repeatedly stressed his readiness for high-level contacts, but these must follow agreements developed at technical and expert levels." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump has not ruled out taking part in a potential meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end Moscow’s war of aggression.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed hope that Ankara will be able to organise a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin in Istanbul or Ankara.

Soon after, Zelenskyy stated that he supports Erdoğan's proposal to hold a meeting with Putin, Trump and Erdoğan himself.

