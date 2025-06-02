Trump hasn't ruled out meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin – White House

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that US President Donald Trump has not ruled out taking part in a potential meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end Russia’s war of aggression.

Source: Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing at the White House on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Leavitt recalled Trump saying that he is "open to" participating in a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin "if it comes to that".

"But he wants both leaders and both sides to come to the table. And we saw them do that today at President Trump's request," Leavitt added.

The White House spokeswoman repeated that the US administration is in favour of ending the war as soon as possible.

"Too many people have died. And the president wants this war to end at the negotiating table. And he has made that clear to both leaders, both publicly and privately," Leavitt said.

Background:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday 2 June that the Turkish side hopes to organise a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Istanbul or Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had previously put forward the idea of a meeting between the leaders of Türkiye, the US, Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he supports Erdoğan's idea of holding a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, US and Türkiye.

