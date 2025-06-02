Zelenskyy supports Turkish President Erdoğan's idea to hold meeting between leaders of Ukraine, Russia, US and Türkiye

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he supports Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's proposal to hold a meeting with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Erdoğan himself.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy said that he had a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Advertisement:

"Indeed, he sent me a signal about my position on a meeting between the four leaders – him, the president of the United States, Putin and me. I told him that I support a meeting at the level of state leaders because I believe that there will be no ceasefire without a meeting between us," Zelensky said.

Background:

On Monday 2 June, the Turkish president said that the Turkish side hopes to organise a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Istanbul or Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier voiced the idea of a meeting between the leaders of Türkiye, the US, Russia and Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!