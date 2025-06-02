All Sections
Zelenskyy supports Turkish President Erdoğan's idea to hold meeting between leaders of Ukraine, Russia, US and Türkiye

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 2 June 2025, 21:18
Zelenskyy supports Turkish President Erdoğan's idea to hold meeting between leaders of Ukraine, Russia, US and Türkiye
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he supports Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's proposal to hold a meeting with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Erdoğan himself.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy said that he had a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Indeed, he sent me a signal about my position on a meeting between the four leaders – him, the president of the United States, Putin and me. I told him that I support a meeting at the level of state leaders because I believe that there will be no ceasefire without a meeting between us," Zelensky said.

Background:

  • On Monday 2 June, the Turkish president said that the Turkish side hopes to organise a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Istanbul or Ankara.
  • Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier voiced the idea of a meeting between the leaders of Türkiye, the US, Russia and Ukraine.

