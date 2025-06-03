Crimean Tatar leader advises Russians to urgently leave Crimea: "You might not make it in time"

The image reads: Crimea is Ukraine, like it or not. Photo: Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, has strongly advised Russian citizens who are illegally present in temporarily occupied Crimea to leave the peninsula without delay.

Source: Chubarov on Telegram

Quote: "I am recording this message in Russian on purpose so that it is clear to the citizens of Russia who are illegally present in occupied Crimea. This concerns those who settled in Crimea from 27 February 2014 to the present day. It also concerns those currently in occupied Crimea, so to speak, ‘on holiday’.

As you are already beginning to realise, the illegally built Kerch Bridge that connects occupied Crimea to the territory of the aggressor country – Russia – will soon be destroyed. And you may find yourselves trapped in a kind of ‘pocket’. That is why I strongly recommend you urgently leave the peninsula and go back home to Russia, to the places from which you illegally arrived in occupied Crimea."

Details: Chubarov stated his message is not motivated by a desire to protect Russians from the real danger they have willingly exposed themselves to.

Quote: "No, the reasons are more prosaic, related to preparations for the liberation of Crimea. If you remain in Crimea by then, Russian generals will inevitably use you as human shields to save their own lives. Believe me, it would not be the first time they have done so.

So, citizens of Russia who are illegally in occupied Crimea, do not postpone your departure until tomorrow. You simply might not make it in time."

Background:

On the morning of 3 June, Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) carried out a special operation that had been in preparation for several months, striking the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time from underwater.

The SSU reported that the explosives with a power of 1,100 kg in TNT equivalent caused significant structural damage at the seabed level. As a result of the explosion, the bridge is now in a critical condition.

