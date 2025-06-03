Mykhailo Drapatyi appointed as Commander of Joint Forces of Ukraine
Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 21:20
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander of the Joint Forces.
Source: a statement by Zelenskyy
Quote: "Mykhailo Drapatyi will focus exclusively on combat issues and has been appointed Commander of the Joint Forces so that he can devote 100% of his attention to the front line.
As regards the Ground Forces system, especially tasks such as training, preparation, changes in military enlistment offices and everything related to that, another person will be responsible for this."
Background:
- On 1 June, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 60.
- Drapatyi resigned that same day due to the tragedy, noting that as commander he had been unable to fully ensure that his orders were carried out.
- Earlier, Drapatyi had stated that he would remain in service, as he had spoken with President Zelenskyy and received an assignment from him.
