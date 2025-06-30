Almost 140 clashes on battlefield: Ukrainian defenders repel 37 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 137 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Ukrainian forces repelling 37 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians also tried to advance on the Prydniprovske front but failed.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 30 June

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's defence forces are continuing to hold back the Russians. Russian forces conducted 11 airstrikes, dropping 29 guided bombs, and fired 352 times, including eight times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 16 Russian assault actions.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory seven times.

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian assaults were recorded near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk and Pishchane.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 20 attacks, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Hrekivka and Torske, in Serebrianka Forest and towards Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted seven attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Toretsk and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 37 Russian assaults near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Myrnohrad, Horikhove, Udachne, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka and Oleksiivka and towards Volodymyrivka and Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks near the settlements of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Fedorivka, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vesele, Novopil and Rivnopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two Russian attempts to advance near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, four combat clashes occurred, with Russian forces trying to advance near the village of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted five unsuccessful attempts to move forward.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!