Ukraine's defence minister will not be dismissed – sources

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is expected to remain in office during the upcoming government reshuffle, as his dismissal has "lost its initial appeal", sources from Ukrainska Pravda report.

Quote: "For a long time, political circles discussed the possibility of Umierov being dismissed and simultaneously appointed as ambassador to the US. But this only made sense in a configuration where Maliuk would head the Defence Ministry, and General Poklad, who is aligned with Yermak, would lead the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources say that since the current SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk is not aiming for the Defence Ministry, and the current Minister of Culture, Mykola Tochytskyi, is seen as a viable candidate for the ambassadorship in Washington, the idea of Umierov’s dismissal "has lost its initial appeal".

The article also states that the government had initially planned to reshuffle the Cabinet on 7 July. However, the changes are likely to be delayed due to several factors, one of which is the insufficient number of MPs currently in the country to pass the relevant decisions.

