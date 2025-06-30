All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's defence minister will not be dismissed – sources

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Roman RomaniukMonday, 30 June 2025, 10:42
Ukraine's defence minister will not be dismissed – sources
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Getty Images

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is expected to remain in office during the upcoming government reshuffle, as his dismissal has "lost its initial appeal", sources from Ukrainska Pravda report.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article 

Quote: "For a long time, political circles discussed the possibility of Umierov being dismissed and simultaneously appointed as ambassador to the US. But this only made sense in a configuration where Maliuk would head the Defence Ministry, and General Poklad, who is aligned with Yermak, would lead the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources say that since the current SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk is not aiming for the Defence Ministry, and the current Minister of Culture, Mykola Tochytskyi, is seen as a viable candidate for the ambassadorship in Washington, the idea of Umierov’s dismissal "has lost its initial appeal".

The article also states that the government had initially planned to reshuffle the Cabinet on 7 July. However, the changes are likely to be delayed due to several factors, one of which is the insufficient number of MPs currently in the country to pass the relevant decisions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Rustem UmierovCabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Rustem Umierov
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
Norwegian company Kongsberg producing NASAMS opens office in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 3 people
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: