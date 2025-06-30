All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast, killing one man and injuring one woman

Iryna BalachukMonday, 30 June 2025, 11:02
Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast, killing one man and injuring one woman
Stock photo: Getty Images

One person was killed and another injured in a Russian attack on the village of Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast on the morning of 30 June.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "In the morning, the Russians shelled the Kutsurub hromada with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 49-year-old man was killed and a 37-year-old woman was injured in the village of Dmytrivka." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Kim reported that houses and a shop were damaged.

The Russians also attacked Dmytrivka on 29 June, damaging a residential building but there were no casualties.

On the night of 29-30 June, air defence forces shot down one Russian Shahed in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Mykolaiv Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Three injured in Russian attack on Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, including two children
Russians damage agricultural business in Mykolaiv Oblast
Russian ballistic missile strike kills one, injures three at farm in Mykolaiv Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 3 people
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: