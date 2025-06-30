Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast, killing one man and injuring one woman

One person was killed and another injured in a Russian attack on the village of Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast on the morning of 30 June.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "In the morning, the Russians shelled the Kutsurub hromada with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 49-year-old man was killed and a 37-year-old woman was injured in the village of Dmytrivka." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Kim reported that houses and a shop were damaged.

The Russians also attacked Dmytrivka on 29 June, damaging a residential building but there were no casualties.

On the night of 29-30 June, air defence forces shot down one Russian Shahed in Mykolaiv Oblast.

