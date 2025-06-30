Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources

Government reshuffles are expected in Ukraine as early as July. Vice Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is reportedly set to be appointed as the new prime minister and bring at least three close allies into the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article; MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on social media

Details: Ukrainska Pravda reports that First Vice Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko may become the new head of government, with the vote potentially taking place in July.

If a new Cabinet is formed under her leadership, Natalia Aliushyna, Head of Ukraine’s National Agency on Civil Service, may be appointed as Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak has stated that Kostiantyn Mariievych, First Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet, is also a possible candidate for that post.

Svyrydenko is also reportedly seeking to retain influence over the Economy Ministry by appointing her current deputy, Oleksii Soboliev, as minister.

Additionally, she is said to support placing her current deputy, Tetiana Berezhna, in charge of the Ministry of Social Policy, which is currently headed by Oksana Zholnovych.

