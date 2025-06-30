All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources

Roman Romaniuk, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 30 June 2025, 11:22
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: Getty Images

Government reshuffles are expected in Ukraine as early as July. Vice Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is reportedly set to be appointed as the new prime minister and bring at least three close allies into the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article; MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on social media

Details: Ukrainska Pravda reports that First Vice Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko may become the new head of government, with the vote potentially taking place in July.

Advertisement:

If a new Cabinet is formed under her leadership, Natalia Aliushyna, Head of Ukraine’s National Agency on Civil Service, may be appointed as Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak has stated that Kostiantyn Mariievych, First Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet, is also a possible candidate for that post.

Svyrydenko is also reportedly seeking to retain influence over the Economy Ministry by appointing her current deputy, Oleksii Soboliev, as minister.

Additionally, she is said to support placing her current deputy, Tetiana Berezhna, in charge of the Ministry of Social Policy, which is currently headed by Oksana Zholnovych.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Ukraine's defence minister will not be dismissed – sources
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers plans US$9.6bn boost for 2025 budget
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 3 people
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: