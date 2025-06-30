Ukrainian special forces troops destroy Russian reconnaissance group on border – video

A Russian reconnaissance group attempting to infiltrate Ukraine from Russia has been destroyed and one of its soldiers has been captured in an operation by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces.

Source: Special Operations Forces press service

Details: Operatives from the 6th Special Purpose Regiment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces are reported to have carried out missions near the state border with Russia. On the North Slobozhanshchyna front, they ambushed a Russian reconnaissance group attempting to enter Ukrainian territory.

Following a fierce battle, the Russian group was destroyed and one of its soldiers was captured by Ukrainian troops.

