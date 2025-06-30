All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova

Tetyana VysotskaMonday, 30 June 2025, 18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
Stock Photo: Getty Images

EU enlargement is one of the priorities of Denmark's presidency of the European Union and Copenhagen would like Ukraine and Moldova to move forward on this path simultaneously.

Source: Danish Ambassador to the EU Carsten Grønbech-Jensen in response to a query from a European Pravda correspondent in Brussels on 30 June

Details: Denmark, which will hold the EU Council presidency from 1 July, will seek to ensure that Ukraine and Moldova conduct negotiations on EU membership at the same pace.

Advertisement:

"We want to advance with Ukraine and Moldova simultaneously, and we are at the moment thinking about how to be able to do that," Grønbech-Jensen emphasised.

The ambassador noted that the EU is facing difficulties in fulfilling this task with regard to Ukraine, "because we do not have unanimous support", referring to Ukraine’s assessment that it is ready to open negotiation clusters.

"There are legal constraints, there are political constraints, and if I shared our considerations with you here, I'm not sure we would be able to move along so quickly," said Grønbech-Jensen.

"We want to move forward, and hopefully we will be able to do that, but it's not straightforward," he added.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

DenmarkUkraineEU
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Denmark
Factory for producing Ukrainian drones will be built in Denmark
Danish PM on Russian strikes: "Putin talks about negotiations by day and bombs Ukraine by night"
Denmark announces long-term military aid package for Ukraine worth US$628m
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 3 people
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: