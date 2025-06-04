Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: large-scale fires break out, person injured – photos, video

Explosions were heard in the city Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 June as the Russians launched a missile strike on civilian business premises and attacked with drones. One person has been injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; local media outlets; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

The city is under enemy UAV attack. Be careful."

Details: An air-raid warning in Kharkiv was issued at 02:28.

Updated: Later, Syniehubov reported that "a powerful explosion has been heard in Kharkiv".

After that, he confirmed the Russian strike had been recorded in the Novobavarskyi district in Kharkiv, according to early reports.

Terekhov reported a missile strike on civilian business premises.

Quote from Terekhov: "According to updated information from our Situation Centre, missile hits were recorded on civilian business premises in the Novobavarskyi district."

Details: Later, Syniehubov and Terekhov reported that Kharkiv was under Russian UAV attack.

Terekhov also added that one person had been injured in the strike on the Novobavarskyi district.

"Medical personnel are providing all the necessary treatment to a 30-year-old man," Syniehubov added.

After 03:00, Terekhov and local media outlets reported a series of explosions in the city.

Quote from Terekhov: "A strike on a residential area in the Novobavarskyi district has been recorded."

Quote from Syniehubov: "A house caught fire in the Novobavarskyi district due to the enemy UAV hit."

Details: Terekhov reported that strikes had caused large-scale fires in Kharkiv.

Quote from Terekhov: "Large-scale fires broke out in industrial zones as a result of several enemy drone strikes on Kharkiv. A house is also burning. All the appropriate services are working at the scenes."

Updated: The all-clear was given in Kharkiv at 04:05.

Syniehubov reported that civilian business premises were affected and a house and car service station building caught fire over an area of 200 sq m in the combined enemy missile and UAV attack on Kharkiv.

Terekhov confirmed that, according to early reports, the Russians had launched 10 drone strikes on Kharkiv, including the Novobavarskyi district.

Quote from Terekhov: "According to updated information from our Situation Centre, the enemy used nine Shahed drones and two missiles, the type of which is being determined, for the attack on Kharkiv last night.

Fires broke out at four locations in the industrial zone. A house was also on fire.

One person is known to have been injured in the Novobavarskyi district."

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office published a video of the aftermath of the Russian attack in the morning. Suspilne shared photos of the consequences of the strike on the Novobavarskyi district in Kharkiv.

Terekhov reported that the attack on Kharkiv had lasted an hour and a half at night. The Russians used two missiles and eight Shahed drones, one of which did not explode. The rest reached their targets. The Novobavarskyi district was affected.

The Russians targeted civilian infrastructure and businesses, including residential buildings, a car service station building and a park. In total, hits were recorded at seven locations.

A workshop belonging to one business and premises belonging to another were damaged. There was a large-scale fire. A 30-year-old man was injured, and doctors stabilised his condition.

A car service station, a house, a garage and an outbuilding were also on fire. Seven more homes nearby were affected.

A warehouse roof was damaged, a Russian target hit the ground, and 600 sq m of grass burned. The power grid was affected and an unexploded Shahed drone was found.

Наслідки масованого удару по Харкову. Відео: Харківська обласна прокуратура pic.twitter.com/4276UxxJKE — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 4, 2025

Firefighter extinguishing a fire Photo: Suspilne

Roof burning Photo: Suspilne

Car service station building on fire Photo: Suspilne

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!