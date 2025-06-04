All Sections
US NATO ambassador: Ukraine's strikes on Russian warplanes highlight need to end war

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 14:49
Matthew Whitaker. Photo: Getty Images

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, commenting on Ukraine’s special operation Pavytuna (Spider’s Web), has stated that the Russo-Ukrainian war must end, describing this as the goal of President Donald Trump.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Whitaker made these remarks on Tuesday 3 June during an online conversation with reporters ahead of a NATO defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

He stated that the "war needs to come to an end" and President Trump "feels very strongly about that".

"Thousands of people, including civilians, are dying and the cost is very high on both sides. President Trump wants this war to end," Whitaker said, directly assessing Ukraine’s strikes on Russian strategic aircraft.

Whitaker noted that a military solution cannot end the war; a diplomatic approach is required.

"It has to be a negotiated resolution and both sides need to come to the table and resolve this," the US ambassador said.

Background:

  • Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said that Ukraine has raised the level of risk in the war with Russia by conducting Operation Spider’s Web, although he acknowledged the operation’s boldness.
  • US Senator Richard Blumenthal compared Ukraine’s recent drone strikes on military facilities deep inside Russian territory to the operation that eliminated "terrorist number one" Osama bin Laden.

