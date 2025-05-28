EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027

The European Union plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027 at the meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council, scheduled to take place in Luxembourg on 12-13 June.

Source: Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the EU, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Chentsov stressed that the current temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainians in the EU will be extended until March 2027.

"We expect the EU Council to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians, and we assume that this extension will be until March 2027," he said.

Chentsov noted that the European Commission’s decision was influenced by "the security situation in Ukraine, which, unfortunately, is not improving".

Quote: "It is important to consider that about half of the Ukrainians under temporary protection in the EU are women, and around a third are children, that is, vulnerable categories. The EU, the European Commission and the member states are treating this situation responsibly."

Details: Chentsov said that discussions are ongoing in the EU about what to do in two years when the directive on temporary protection expires.

He also reported that next week, Oleksii Chernyshov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity, will visit Brussels for talks with Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, as well as with other European officials specifically on "finding a common approach to this issue".

"We will raise the question of how the European Commission and the member states will support the return of our citizens – those who are ready to return – if the security situation allows," Chentsov said.

Following consultations with the Ukrainian side, the European Commission is expected to communicate its vision of how the EU Temporary Protection Directive might conclude after March 2027.

Background:

The EU Council previously extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2026.

As of 31 March 2025, just over 4.26 million people who are not EU citizens and fled Ukraine due to Russia’s full-scale invasion were granted temporary protection in the European Union.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU is also considering the possibility of granting them other statuses to extend their stay in the European Union.

