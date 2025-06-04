All Sections
Spider's Web Operation: US drawing lessons from Russo-Ukrainian war, says ambassador

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 15:20
Spider's Web Operation: US drawing lessons from Russo-Ukrainian war, says ambassador
Matthew Whitaker. Photo: Getty Images

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, commenting on the potential threat to US forces from enemy drones, has said that the United States is learning lessons from the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Whitaker during an online chat with journalists before the start of a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels on Tuesday 4 June

Details: Whitaker was responding to a question about the potential threat posed by enemy drones to the US and NATO, given the ease with which this type of weapon can be used, as demonstrated by Ukraine's special operation Pavutyna (Spider's Web).

He noted that NATO recognises that adversaries are acquiring or developing new systems, including large numbers of small and inexpensive unmanned aerial vehicles.

"NATO continues to take all necessary steps to ensure that its air and missile defenсe are coherent, resilient and adaptable to the evolving security environment," Whitaker stressed.

He added that the United States is closely monitoring developments on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"We are trying to learn every single lesson that can possibly be learned about modern war fighting and how quickly it can evolve and how we must innovate and be technologically nimble to address those threats that evolve over time," Whitaker said.

In addition, commenting on Ukraine's special operation Pavutyna, Whitaker stated that the Russo-Ukrainian war must end.

Background: Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, said that with the special operation, Ukraine has increased the level of risk in the war with Russia, although he acknowledged the courage of the move.

USAdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
