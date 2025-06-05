Russia launches another combined attack on Kharkiv: apartments on fire, 19 people injured – video

Russian forces launched a missile strike on one of the districts of Kharkiv and also attacked high-rise buildings with drones on the night of 4-5 June. Eighteen people have been injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Suspilne; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Early reports by Terekhov indicate that the Russians attacked the Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv with a missile.

Quote from Terekhov: "Details are being confirmed. Be careful!"

Updated: After midnight, Suspilne reported a series of explosions in Kharkiv.

Terekhov noted that there were strikes in a densely built-up residential area of the Slobidskyi district.

In addition, he said "several enemy UAVs" were flying over Kharkiv.

Quote from Terekhov: "Hits on high-rise buildings in the Slobidskyi district have been recorded."

Details: Syniehubov also mentioned an attack on the Slobidskyi district.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Early reports indicate that the Slobidskyi district came under a UAV attack."

Details: Later, Terekhov reported that people were injured in the hits on high-rise buildings.

Quote from Terekhov: "Apartments and cars near buildings are on fire."

Details: At 01:36, Syniehubov reported that two people had been injured.

Quote from Syniehubov: "We know that two people have been injured in the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

There is a 13-year-old among them.

They are receiving medical treatment."

Details: Later, Terekhov reported that three people had been injured.

Quote from Syniehubov: "The number of people who were injured in the enemy UAV strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv has risen to four people.

There is a pregnant woman among them."

Details: Terekhov wrote that, according to early reports, there had been six Russian drone hits on Kharkiv. One of them did not explode.

Another hit an apartment on the 16th floor of a high-rise building. The strike hit the first floor in another block of flats.

At 02:00, Terekhov noted that the number of victims had increased.

Quote from Terekhov: "The number of victims continues to grow. There are already nine."

"There are already 11 injured, including two 13-year-olds. The oldest victim is 93 years old."

Details: At 02:37, Terekhov reported that "12 people have been injured".

Two minutes later, Syniehubov confirmed that the number of injured had risen to 13 people.

Quote from Terekhov: "Seven high-rise buildings were affected in the Shahed drone strike on the Slobidskyi district.

Four cars burned out completely.

The number of victims continues to rise – now it’s 13."

Quote from Terekhov: "Nighttime attack on Kharkiv. Six enemy strikes, two of them were direct hits on high-rise buildings.

Debris pierced the walls in one of the apartments. A part of the Shahed engine ended up right in the corridor. The residents were at home at the time. They survived only because they were sleeping in another room. A miracle that everyone is alive."

Details: At 03:10, Syniehubov reported that the number of people injured in the attack had risen to 17, including 2 children.

Terekhov also told Suspilne that before the drone attack, the Russians had launched an Kh-35 missile strike on a civilian facility in Kharkiv. According to him, the aftermath of the strike was minor, with no injuries.

Later, the Prosecutor’s Office showed the aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.

Updated: The National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported that 18 citizens had been injured in the nighttime attack on Kharkiv, including four children.

Oleh Syniehubov reported that the number of victims had risen to 19, including a 7-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, and two 13-year-olds.

Наслідки масованого удару по Слобідському району Харкова. Відео: Харківська обласна прокуратура pic.twitter.com/gOT4Xw2eZv — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 5, 2025

Background: On the night of 3-4 June, explosions were heard in Kharkiv as the Russians launched a missile strike on civilian business premises and attacked with drones.

