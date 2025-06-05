Russia launches over 100 drones and Iskander missiles on Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 4-5 June. Ukraine’s air defence forces downed 74 Russian drones, 46 UAVs disappeared from radar.

Quote: "As of 10:00, air defence forces destroyed 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, south and north of the country. Of them, 28 were shot down with firepower, and 46 went off radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 16 locations."

Details: It is reported that on the night of 4-5 June (from 22:30 on 4 June), the Russians attacked Ukraine with 103 attack UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea; an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile was launched from Rostov Oblast, Russia.

The main targets of the air attack were Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts.

Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and UAV units, as well as mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces, all took part in repelling the attack.

