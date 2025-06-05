All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches over 100 drones and Iskander missiles on Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 5 June 2025, 10:46
Russia launches over 100 drones and Iskander missiles on Ukraine
Stock photo: ArmiiaInform

Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 4-5 June. Ukraine’s air defence forces downed 74 Russian drones, 46 UAVs disappeared from radar.

Source: Air Force

Quote: "As of 10:00, air defence forces destroyed 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, south and north of the country. Of them, 28 were shot down with firepower, and 46 went off radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Advertisement:

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 16 locations."

Details: It is reported that on the night of 4-5 June (from 22:30 on 4 June), the Russians attacked Ukraine with 103 attack UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea; an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile was launched from Rostov Oblast, Russia.

The main targets of the air attack were Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts.

Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and UAV units, as well as mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces, all took part in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defenceair-raid warningUkraine's Air Forcemissile strike
Advertisement:
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
Zelenskyy: Russia keeps giving the finger to entire world with every new strike
Putin holds phone call with Pope
All News
air defence
WSJ: Trump redirects some of fuses Ukraine uses against Russian drones to US forces in Middle East
Russia launches 95 drones on Ukraine: 61 downed, 7 strikes recorded
NATO seeks to boost air defence forces in Europe to prepare for Russian aggression – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
14:01
Sweden commits €50m to NATO training and support for Ukraine
13:56
Off track from Europe: who in Kyiv is undermining Ukraine's European integration?
13:41
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
13:36
EU extends suspension of Ukrainian steel and iron import restrictions for 3 years
13:15
Aid to Ukraine could help NATO countries meet Trump's defence spending demands
13:06
Russian 4 June strike on training ground in Poltava Oblast kills two people
12:47
EXPLAINERHow Trump is leading a revolution in US foreign policy and what it means
12:45
NATO has not yet decided how to mention Ukraine and Russia in summit decision
12:29
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
12:25
Foreign airlines consider cancelling flights from Moscow amid threat of drone attacks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: