US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has cited the threat posed by Russia as the reason behind Washington’s push for NATO allies to urgently increase their defence budgets.

Source: Whitaker speaking to journalists in the presence of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at NATO headquarters on Thursday 5 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Whitaker justified Washington’s demand that European allies raise defence spending to 5% of GDP as quickly as possible. The US position is that European defence expenditures must increase without delay.

"We’re not driving the timeline – the threats are driving the timeline. Russia is going to reconstitute in five years, or less," he said. Notably, several European intelligence assessments have indeed warned of a potential Russian military recovery within five years of the war’s end, allowing for renewed aggression against NATO states.

"Europe continues to tell us that Russia is their biggest threat, and we agree [that] in the Euro Atlantic it is, and so we need to make sure everybody's investing," Whitaker added.

Background:

It is worth noting that statements and actions by top US officials have not always aligned with the view that Washington sees Russia as a threat. This has led to concerns within the coalition of the willing that the United States may fully end support for Ukraine.

Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg recently stated that the US is prepared to discuss halting NATO expansion.

Reuters reported that the newly appointed US deputy secretary of defense is an official who in 2019 ordered the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

