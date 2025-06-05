All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US acknowledges Russia as biggest threat in Euro-Atlantic area

Serhiy Sydorenko, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 5 June 2025, 15:24
US acknowledges Russia as biggest threat in Euro-Atlantic area
Stock photo: Getty Images

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has cited the threat posed by Russia as the reason behind Washington’s push for NATO allies to urgently increase their defence budgets.

Source: Whitaker speaking to journalists in the presence of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at NATO headquarters on Thursday 5 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Whitaker justified Washington’s demand that European allies raise defence spending to 5% of GDP as quickly as possible. The US position is that European defence expenditures must increase without delay.

Advertisement:

"We’re not driving the timeline – the threats are driving the timeline. Russia is going to reconstitute in five years, or less," he said. Notably, several European intelligence assessments have indeed warned of a potential Russian military recovery within five years of the war’s end, allowing for renewed aggression against NATO states.

"Europe continues to tell us that Russia is their biggest threat, and we agree [that] in the Euro Atlantic it is, and so we need to make sure everybody's investing," Whitaker added.

Background:

  • It is worth noting that statements and actions by top US officials have not always aligned with the view that Washington sees Russia as a threat. This has led to concerns within the coalition of the willing that the United States may fully end support for Ukraine.
  • Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg recently stated that the US is prepared to discuss halting NATO expansion.
  • Reuters reported that the newly appointed US deputy secretary of defense is an official who in 2019 ordered the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOUSA
Advertisement:
Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
All News
NATO
Aid to Ukraine could help NATO countries meet Trump's defence spending demands
NATO has not yet decided how to mention Ukraine and Russia in summit decision
NATO prepares to approve funding for Ukraine by allies on two fronts
RECENT NEWS
18:07
Ukrainian troops reveal domestic SETH drone resembling smaller Shahed – photos
17:15
Russia cannot safely restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
16:56
EU foreign policy chief says Operation Spider's Web is rewriting military history
16:36
Dutch Queen donates bell made from Russian weapons to Czech church
16:17
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticises Poland for establishing memorial day on Volyn tragedy
16:14
Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo
15:24
US acknowledges Russia as biggest threat in Euro-Atlantic area
15:15
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$3bn loan from frozen Russian assets
14:53
Ukrainian top official responds to Putin's remarks on political culture, accuses Moscow of hypocrisy
14:53
Transfer of Ramstein leadership to UK and Germany was planned by US – US defence secretary
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: