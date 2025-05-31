All Sections
Telegraph: Europe to focus on long-term defence of Ukraine if Trump withdraws

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 31 May 2025, 13:31
Telegraph: Europe to focus on long-term defence of Ukraine if Trump withdraws
Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

British and French officials who were preparing plans for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine discussed their actions in the event of US President Donald Trump's refusal to provide military support to Kyiv.

Source: the Daily Telegraph

Details: As the newspaper notes, the Europeans have reached an agreement to shift the focus from the deployment of European troops to ensuring the long-term defence of Ukraine against the Russian invasion without American support.

Quote: "There is now a genuine concern that the US president will follow through on his threat to walk away from his role as a mediator, having failed to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table."

One of the European diplomats said that the focus was on how to maintain the necessary support for Ukraine, on the assumption that the United States would provide only limited resources, for example, intelligence.

Agreement was also reached on the need to increase economic pressure on Russia.

European leaders also agreed to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a NATO summit next month in The Hague. His participation was previously in doubt due to Trump's strong opposition to Ukraine joining the Alliance.

Background:

  • US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg said that security advisers from the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom are expected to participate in the next round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on June 2 in Istanbul.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation on the evening of 30 May to discuss the potential round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul on 2 June. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

