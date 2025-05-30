All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy

Friday, 30 May 2025, 05:38
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that the United States recognises the legitimacy of Russia's demands regarding the non-expansion of NATO to the east and is ready to discuss this matter as part of a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with ABC News

Details: Kellogg confirmed during the interview that Trump is ready to promise Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that NATO will not expand eastward if such a demand becomes a condition for ending the war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "That's one of the issues that Russia will bring up. And they're not just talking Ukraine – they're talking the country of Georgia, they're talking Moldova, they're talking, obviously, Ukraine. And we're saying 'Okay, comprehensively, you know, we can stop the expansion of NATO coming close to your border'. That's security concerns from them."

Details: Kellogg also stressed that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not on the agenda and at least four NATO member states share this position.

Quote: "We've said that, to us, Ukraine coming into NATO is not on the table. And we're not the only country that says that. You know, I can probably give you four other countries in NATO, and it takes 32 of the 32 to allow you to come into NATO."

Background: 

  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine's accession to the Alliance remains irreversible, but it would not be part of a potential peace agreement with Russia.
  • On 28 May, Czech President Petr Pavel said he is convinced that Ukraine is unlikely to receive an invitation to NATO in the near future – this is partly linked to Trump's position.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOUSARusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat
White House hopes situation will move forward after next Ukraine-Russia meeting
Zelenskyy: Russians have still not presented their "memorandum" to partners – another deception
Russia's memorandum delay is a stalling tactic – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
NATO announces new Ramstein format meeting next week
All News
NATO
NATO announces new Ramstein format meeting next week
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine is not invited to NATO summit, it's victory over NATO for Putin
No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions "for peace"
RECENT NEWS
10:11
Zelenskyy on transfer of Taurus to Ukraine: All discussions are confidential
09:47
Ukrainian drones have destroyed 89,000 Russian targets in May, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
09:21
Infrastructure facility on fire in Zaporizhia after Russian attack
08:53
Russian drone hits apartment block in Donetsk Oblast, injuring two – photos
08:24
Ukrainian forces repel over 170 Russian attacks, fiercest fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander missiles and 90 drones, hits recorded in 12 locations
07:46
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 35 artillery systems over past day
07:29
Russian attack damages Nova Poshta branch in Odesa Oblast – photos, video
07:12
Russia attacks Kharkiv trolleybus depot with drones: 18 vehicles damaged, injuries reported – photos
05:38
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: