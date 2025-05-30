US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy

Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that the United States recognises the legitimacy of Russia's demands regarding the non-expansion of NATO to the east and is ready to discuss this matter as part of a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with ABC News

Details: Kellogg confirmed during the interview that Trump is ready to promise Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that NATO will not expand eastward if such a demand becomes a condition for ending the war.

Quote: "That's one of the issues that Russia will bring up. And they're not just talking Ukraine – they're talking the country of Georgia, they're talking Moldova, they're talking, obviously, Ukraine. And we're saying 'Okay, comprehensively, you know, we can stop the expansion of NATO coming close to your border'. That's security concerns from them."

Details: Kellogg also stressed that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not on the agenda and at least four NATO member states share this position.

Quote: "We've said that, to us, Ukraine coming into NATO is not on the table. And we're not the only country that says that. You know, I can probably give you four other countries in NATO, and it takes 32 of the 32 to allow you to come into NATO."

Background:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine's accession to the Alliance remains irreversible, but it would not be part of a potential peace agreement with Russia.

On 28 May, Czech President Petr Pavel said he is convinced that Ukraine is unlikely to receive an invitation to NATO in the near future – this is partly linked to Trump's position.

