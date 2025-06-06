Trump's envoy Kellogg says Ukrainian strike on Russian strategic bombers could become "forcing function for peace"

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has described the special operation Spider’s Web, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine to destroy Russian strategic aircraft, as an example of effective and bold leadership.

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter); as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This event can be a forcing function for peace but both sides must remain committed to President Trump's mission - stop the killing and end the war."

Details: Kellogg emphasised that "bold leadership and audacious action can change the nature of the battlefield", citing both his military background and historical examples.

He stated that such leadership had been shown by the Security Service of Ukraine, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Background:

On 4 June, Trump held what he called a "good conversation" with Vladimir Putin, though "not one that would lead to immediate peace".

The US president stated that Putin "did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields".

US media reports indicated that Trump is said to be impressed by the Ukrainian Spider's Web operation, though concerned about Russia’s potential retaliation.

NATO considers Operation Spider’s Web – which damaged dozens of Russian aircraft – to have been highly successful.

