Number of people injured in Russian attack on Lutsk rises to 30 – photos, video

The number of people injured in a Russian strike on an apartment block in the city of Lutsk, in Ukraine’s northwest, has risen to 30.

Source: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Volyn Oblast

Quote: "Emergency workers have retrieved the body of a man born in 1998 from under the rubble of a destroyed nine-storey building in Lutsk. The number of people injured has risen to 30."

Advertisement:

Details: Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Background:

Earlier on 6 June, one person was reported to have been killed in the Russian attack on Lutsk – a young man, who was found by rescue workers under the rubble of the apartment block.

On the night of 5-6 June, Russian troops conducted a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine, including Lutsk. In the morning, it was reported that a residential building had been partially destroyed and five people had been injured.

