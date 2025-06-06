All Sections
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Lutsk rises to 30 – photos, video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 6 June 2025, 20:44
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Lutsk rises to 30 – photos, video
Photo: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Volyn Oblast

The number of people injured in a Russian strike on an apartment block in the city of Lutsk, in Ukraine’s northwest, has risen to 30.

Source: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Volyn Oblast

Quote: "Emergency workers have retrieved the body of a man born in 1998 from under the rubble of a destroyed nine-storey building in Lutsk. The number of people injured has risen to 30."

Details: Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

 
 

Background:

