Zelenskyy: We must heed air-raid warnings in coming days

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to heed air-raid warnings over the next few days and stated that the situation on certain sections of the front is "very difficult".

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "We must pay attention to air-raid warnings in the coming days. Please stay safe. Take care of yourselves and take care of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said he had received a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Quote: "The Pokrovsk front, the Lyman front, other fronts in Donetsk Oblast, as well as the situation along the border in Sumy Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast – the situation in some areas is very difficult, but everything depends on the resilience of our units…

Russia’s intentions remain unchanged, and everything depends on Ukraine’s defence and security forces – on our soldiers and on everyone helping the state."

Background:

On 8 June, Reuters reported that the United States believes Moscow is preparing a significant response in retaliation for Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web, which destroyed or damaged dozens of Russian strategic aircraft at their home bases.

One source said the strike may occur "within days", while another suggested it could involve a combined aerial attack using various weapons. A Western diplomatic source indicated that while Russia’s response may have started with the recent strikes, it is likely to escalate, targeting symbolic Ukrainian sites such as government buildings.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!