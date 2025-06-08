All Sections
Zelenskyy: We must heed air-raid warnings in coming days

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 June 2025, 20:20
Zelenskyy: We must heed air-raid warnings in coming days
A bomb shelter sign. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to heed air-raid warnings over the next few days and stated that the situation on certain sections of the front is "very difficult".

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "We must pay attention to air-raid warnings in the coming days. Please stay safe. Take care of yourselves and take care of Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy said he had received a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Quote: "The Pokrovsk front, the Lyman front, other fronts in Donetsk Oblast, as well as the situation along the border in Sumy Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast – the situation in some areas is very difficult, but everything depends on the resilience of our units… 

Russia’s intentions remain unchanged, and everything depends on Ukraine’s defence and security forces – on our soldiers and on everyone helping the state."

Background: 

  • On 8 June, Reuters reported that the United States believes Moscow is preparing a significant response in retaliation for Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web, which destroyed or damaged dozens of Russian strategic aircraft at their home bases.
  • One source said the strike may occur "within days", while another suggested it could involve a combined aerial attack using various weapons. A Western diplomatic source indicated that while Russia’s response may have started with the recent strikes, it is likely to escalate, targeting symbolic Ukrainian sites such as government buildings.

Zelenskyyair-raid warningwar
