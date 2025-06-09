All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian facility producing special receivers for Shahed drones

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 June 2025, 09:38
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other components of the defence forces, have hit the Russian JSC VNDIR-Progres on the night of 8-9 June. This plant manufactures parts for Shahed drones and is located over 1,000 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Quote: "A defence industry facility, where receivers for Shahed drones were produced, has been hit. The target was struck by at least two UAVs, followed by a large-scale fire. The consequences of the strike are being confirmed."

Details: The attack was conducted as part of "reducing the enemy’s capability to manufacture aerial attack assets".

The General Staff reported that JSC VNDIR-Progres is a Russian defence industry facility that manufactures navigation equipment.

In particular, this facility supports the production of adaptive Kometa signal receivers, which are used in Shahed attack UAVs, and unified planning and correction modules for guided aerial bombs and other high-precision weaponry.

"Strikes on facilities that support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation will continue until it is fully stopped against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasised.

Background: 

  • Russian authorities imposed temporary restrictions at four Russian airports on the night of 8-9 June and explosions rocked the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic.
  • Later, it was reported that a drone attack had caused a fire at the VNDIR-Progres plant, which manufactures Kometa receivers for the Russians that protect Russian drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, in the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation. The plant suspended operations.

