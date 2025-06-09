Large-scale Russian attack on 9 June: Ukraine's air defence downed 479 targets, including 4 Kinzhal missiles

Russia launched a total of 499 drones and missiles on Ukraine on the night of 8-9 June, of which 479 were downed by air defence systems.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on social media; Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Starting from 20:00 on 8 June, Russian forces launched the following:

Advertisement:

– 479 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various decoy drones from Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia);

– four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from Russia's Tambov Oblast;

– ten Kh-101 cruise missiles from Saratov Oblast, Russia;

– three Kh-22 cruise missiles launched from airspace over the Black Sea;

– two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles launched from airspace over the Black Sea;

– one Kh-35 cruise missile launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, stated on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russian attack overnight was mostly targeting one of Ukraine's operational airfields.

Early data shows that as of 10:30, Ukrainian air defence had destroyed 479 Russian aerial targets, 292 of which were shot down and 187 disappeared from radar:

– 277 Shahed-type and other UAVs were shot down and, 183 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare;

– ten Kh-101 cruise missiles;

– four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

– two Kh-22 cruise missiles (did not reach their targets, and disappeared from radar);

– two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles;

– one Kh-35 cruise missile.

Hits by Russian aerial weapons were recorded at ten locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell in seventeen locations.

Background:

On the night of 8-9 June and in the morning, Rivne Oblast came under a heavy drone and missile attack by Russian forces. Air defence systems were active in the area. Local authorities reported there was no damage to civilian infrastructure.

In 2020, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a tactical military airfield near Dubno was being restored.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!