Civilian killed in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Monday, 9 June 2025, 18:39
Russian forces have once again attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a local resident.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Lysak reported that the Russians had dropped an explosive device on the city from a drone.
As a result, a 58-year-old man was killed.
Background: On 4 June, Russian forces struck a grocery shop in Nikopol, injuring four people.
