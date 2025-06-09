All Sections
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 9 June 2025, 18:39
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Nikopol. Photo: www.mandry.ck.ua

Russian forces have once again attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a local resident.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that the Russians had dropped an explosive device on the city from a drone.

As a result, a 58-year-old man was killed.

Background: On 4 June, Russian forces struck a grocery shop in Nikopol, injuring four people.

