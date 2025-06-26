All Sections
Ukrainian forces have halted Russian advance in Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 26 June 2025, 11:53
Ukrainian forces have halted Russian advance in Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has announced that Ukrainian forces have halted the advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy Oblast, stabilising the front line.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram

Details: Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian units are employing active defence tactics, liberating Ukrainian territory in Sumy Oblast’s border regions.

He stated that approximately 50,000 Russian troops, including elite Airborne Forces and Marine brigades, have been redeployed to the North Slobozhanshchyna front and Kursk front.

Quote from Syrskyi: "Our offensive actions in the Glushkovo district of Kursk Oblast have forced the enemy to send a certain part of their troops to protect their territory. This has significantly reduced the offensive capabilities of the main group of enemy troops on the Sumy front."

Details: Syrskyi noted that a special group has been established to defend cities and communities in Sumy Oblast along the North Slobozhanshchyna front.

"The primary tasks are strengthening fortifications, increasing the system of engineering and fortification barriers.

An official has also been appointed who will be directly responsible for getting the cities and communities of Sumy Oblast ready for defence and ensuring the effectiveness of the system of engineering barriers in the probable directions of the enemy’s offensive," Syrskyi added.

Background:

  • On 24 June 2025, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported a decrease in the activity of Russian forces in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast. However, small assault groups are still operating in and around the Yunakivka and Khotin hromadas [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
  • On 14 June 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian defence forces had liberated Andriivka.

