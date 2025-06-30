All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 30 June 2025, 18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
Zelenskyy meeting with the military and the defence minister. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the special tasks assigned to Ukraine’s defence forces on the Sumy front a week ago have been accomplished in full.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) after a meeting with the military and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov

Quote: "The front – primarily the Pokrovsk front. There is a major concentration of Russian troops in that area, with numerous assaults. I thank all our units, every warrior, for their resilience. Sumy Oblast – we held a separate discussion on this front today. A week ago, we assigned our troops specific tasks and designated lines. As of today, those objectives have been fully accomplished. This is important.

Russia's offensive plan for Sumy Oblast is failing – and this is thanks to every Ukrainian unit operating on that front."

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned that Ukraine’s defence forces are also continuing active operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, noting that "the operation has been fulfilling its goal" for almost 10 months now.

