Russians attack evacuation vehicle in Pokrovsk carrying seriously injured

The crew of the White Angel has been attacked by Russian drones in Pokrovsk during an evacuation of the seriously wounded: a policeman has been injured, and an evacuated civilian man has bled to death.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: The emergency evacuation from Pokrovsk was carried out by police officers of the White Angel unit together with the Chaplain Patrol NGO using chaplains' transport. [The Chaplain Patrol is a public organisation of chaplains who provide moral, psychological, and spiritual support to officers of the National Police, the Court Security Service, the Department of Correction and the State Emergency Service - ed.]

The Russians attacked the evacuation team three times. The first drone struck them while entering the city and another once they reached the city centre. It was a targeted attack, but the crew was lucky – the drones fell nearby.

Meanwhile, a civilian married couple on bicycles was targeted. A man and a woman were riding to a place where they could recharge their phones. As a result of the explosion, both were seriously injured, and the 42-year-old man's leg was blown off. Police officers found them on the road, gave them first aid and rushed them to hospital with another wounded man.

At that moment, Russian troops hit the car with a Molniya drone. The car was severely damaged and could not continue driving. The police officer was injured, and assistance was called.

The rescue operation took place in two stages: the injured civilians were evacuated as soon as possible, and then the White Angel members were escorted away from the scene by a group of patrol police.

Precious minutes were lost which could have saved a life. A seriously injured man died in hospital due to a cynical Russian attack.

It is noted that the injured police officer Kostiantyn Tunytskyi is undergoing treatment; he has a shrapnel wound to his leg, and his life is not in danger. The White Angel aims to return to service in the near future and continue to save citizens.

Today, about 1,700 people remain in Pokrovsk. Law enforcement officers and volunteers risk their lives every day to help them.

