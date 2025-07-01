All Sections
Ukraine aligns with EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus and Iran

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 1 July 2025, 16:43
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has aligned with several EU sanctions packages against Russia, as well as sanctions targeting human rights violations in Belarus and Iran.

Source: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted three decisions of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), signing decrees to synchronise Ukraine’s sanctions with EU measures. This marks the first stage of implementing the NSDC’s 27 June 2025 decision On synchronising the sanctions pressure of Ukraine, the EU and other members of the Group of Seven on the Russian Federation and related entities.

Ukraine has adopted sanctions from the EU’s 9th to 14th packages, as well as measures against individuals involved in human rights violations in Belarus and EU decisions from 2011 and 2020–2025 targeting those responsible for human rights abuses in Iran and military support for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A total of 403 individuals and 188 legal entities were sanctioned.

Quote from Office of the President: "Our state continues to prepare the next sanctions packages to synchronise its sanctions policy with its partners fully. Ukraine expects the international community to ensure the broadest possible reflection and support of Ukrainian sanctions in their respective national decisions."

Background:

