EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months

The EU has officially extended the sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months.

Source: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas said that pressure on Russia will continue until the country stops its war against Ukraine.

"Each sanction weakens Russia’s ability to wage war," she stressed.

Commenting on the decision, a source told European Pravda that all 27 EU countries had signed a document extending the sectoral sanctions following a written procedure.

"So, the sanctions have been extended until 31 January 2026," the source added.

On 26 June, European Union leaders reached a political agreement to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months but did not agree on a new package of restrictions.

A source told European Pravda that on Friday 27 June, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the European Union had, in fact, approved the extension of sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months.

These sanctions target entire sectors or industries of the Russian economy or specific areas of Russian business.

