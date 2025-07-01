Macron and Putin hold first call since September 2022

On 1 July 2025, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin held his first telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron since September 2022.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Kremlin reported that Putin and Macron discussed the escalating tensions in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The leaders agreed that the Iran-Israel conflict should be resolved "exclusively by political and diplomatic means".

Regarding Ukraine, Putin reiterated that the war is a "direct consequence of Western policy" and confirmed "principled approaches to possible agreements, which should be comprehensive and long-term in nature, provide for the elimination of the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis [the Russo-Ukrainian war – ed.] and rely on new territorial realities."

The Kremlin described the conversation as "meaningful".

Background:

The last known call between Putin and Macron occurred on 11 September 2022.

In 2024, Macron indicated he was open to resuming telephone conversations with Putin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!