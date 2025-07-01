Macron and Putin hold first call since September 2022
On 1 July 2025, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin held his first telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron since September 2022.
Details: The Kremlin reported that Putin and Macron discussed the escalating tensions in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The leaders agreed that the Iran-Israel conflict should be resolved "exclusively by political and diplomatic means".
Regarding Ukraine, Putin reiterated that the war is a "direct consequence of Western policy" and confirmed "principled approaches to possible agreements, which should be comprehensive and long-term in nature, provide for the elimination of the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis [the Russo-Ukrainian war – ed.] and rely on new territorial realities."
The Kremlin described the conversation as "meaningful".
Background:
- The last known call between Putin and Macron occurred on 11 September 2022.
- In 2024, Macron indicated he was open to resuming telephone conversations with Putin.
