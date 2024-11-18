All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 18 November 2024, 09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has conceded that he may have a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: French newspaper Le Figaro, citing Macron before his departure from Buenos Aires, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The French president stressed that he had "never ruled out" resuming talks with the Kremlin leader.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Macron emphasised that he would do so "when the context and conditions are right".

In light of the latest large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine, Macron said Putin "does not want peace" and "is not ready to negotiate it".

"After this attack, one of the most intense since the beginning of the conflict, I believe it's clear that Putin's intention is to intensify the fighting," he said.

Advertisement:

In this context, Macron added, "we must honour our commitments to the Ukrainians; in other words, enable them to wage this war of resistance, and deliver weapons and equipment".

Commenting on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's call to Putin, Macron said, "I think that every leader is absolutely free to take their own initiatives".

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".
  • In his turn, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that the latest large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine proved the ineffectiveness of telephone diplomacy.
  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated that he had no plans to speak to Putin himself.

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinMacronwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Putin
It's a matter for Chancellor Scholz who he speaks to – UK PM on Scholz's call to Putin
Zelenskyy on Russia's morning attack: The answer to those seeking to appease Putin through calls
Scholz justifies his call to Putin, yet admits Russia's ruler did not change his stance
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: