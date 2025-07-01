Macron urges Putin to cease fire in Ukraine in first call since 2022
On 1 July 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an early ceasefire in Ukraine in his first call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin since September 2022.
Source: Élysée Palace statement, as reported by European Pravda citing BFMTV
Details: Macron reiterated France’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during the conversation.
Quote from Macron: "He called for the establishment of an armistice as soon as possible and the start of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to achieve a strong and lasting settlement of the conflict."
The Kremlin earlier reported that the two discussed the Middle East escalation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, describing the conversation as "meaningful".
Background:
- The last known call between Putin and Macron occurred on 11 September 2022.
- In 2024, Macron indicated he was open to resuming telephone conversations with Putin.
