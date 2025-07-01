All Sections
Macron urges Putin to cease fire in Ukraine in first call since 2022

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 July 2025, 20:03
Macron urges Putin to cease fire in Ukraine in first call since 2022
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

On 1 July 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an early ceasefire in Ukraine in his first call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin since September 2022.

Source: Élysée Palace statement, as reported by European Pravda citing BFMTV

Details: Macron reiterated France’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during the conversation.

Quote from Macron: "He called for the establishment of an armistice as soon as possible and the start of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to achieve a strong and lasting settlement of the conflict."

The Kremlin earlier reported that the two discussed the Middle East escalation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, describing the conversation as "meaningful".

Background:

