Macron calls Zelenskyy after talking to Putin – Suspilne

French President Emmanuel Macron called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after holding a phone conversation with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing an informed source

Details: Suspilne’s source reported that the conversation between Macron and Zelenskyy was constructive. The French President briefed his Ukrainian counterpart on the details of his phone call with Putin.

Background:

Earlier on Tuesday 1 July, the Kremlin claimed that Putin and Macron had discussed the escalating tensions in the Middle East and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and described the conversation itself as "meaningful".

Macron reiterated France's "unwavering support " for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during the conversation.

Prior to this, the two leaders last spoke on 11 September 2022.

