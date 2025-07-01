All Sections
Macron calls Zelenskyy after talking to Putin – Suspilne

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 July 2025, 22:46
Macron calls Zelenskyy after talking to Putin – Suspilne
Macron and Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after holding a phone conversation with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing an informed source

Details: Suspilne’s source reported that the conversation between Macron and Zelenskyy was constructive. The French President briefed his Ukrainian counterpart on the details of his phone call with Putin. 

Background: 

  • Earlier on Tuesday 1 July, the Kremlin claimed that Putin and Macron had discussed the escalating tensions in the Middle East and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and described the conversation itself as "meaningful".
  • Macron reiterated France's "unwavering support " for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during the conversation.
  • Prior to this, the two leaders last spoke on 11 September 2022

