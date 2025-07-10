Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasted 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured

The latest large-scale nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast lasted nearly 10 hours, with drones and missiles having been used against peaceful settlements.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, one person was affected. A 51-year-old man has been injured in the Obukhiv district. He has been hospitalised."

Details: In addition, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration noted that the aftermath of the Russian attack had been recorded in four districts of the oblast.

Houses and outbuildings were damaged in the Brovary district, with windows and doors shattered and facades hit. A fire broke out in another house. It has been extinguished. Two cars were damaged. Information on the number of damaged houses is being gathered.

A fire in a garage was extinguished in the Vyshhorod district.

Houses were also damaged in the Boryspil and Obukhiv districts.

