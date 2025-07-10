All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 July 2025, 08:10
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 920 soldiers killed and wounded as well as over 460 units of weapons and military equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,030,580 (+920) military personnel;
  • 11,011 (+11) tanks;
  • 22,972 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,140 (+38) artillery systems;
  • 1,437 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,193 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 44,781 (+324) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,445 (+6) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 54,656 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,929 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesRussiaGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian photographer and former employee of Chornobyl nature reserve killed in action – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:27
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
13:09
"This is terrorism": Zelenskyy speaks about latest Russian attack on Kyiv and calls for stronger air defences
12:54
Netherlands pledges €300m for Ukraine's recovery and economic strengthening in 2025-2026
12:53
Ukraine's foreign minister notes "positive signals" on US aid resumption
12:19
Russian propaganda outlets reportedly ordered to target Trump after he criticised Putin
12:15
Ukrainian intelligence: Russia spreads false narrative of Ukraine's radioactive materials in Syria
12:04
Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
11:18
On way to festival: 17-year-old Ukrainian girl loses arm in bus traffic accident in Hungary
10:45
Russian attack damages Channel 5 office in Kyiv – video
10:29
Ukrainian air defence downs 164 Russian Shahed drones and 14 missiles overnight, hits reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: