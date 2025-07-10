Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 10 July 2025, 08:10
Russian forces have lost 920 soldiers killed and wounded as well as over 460 units of weapons and military equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,030,580 (+920) military personnel;
- 11,011 (+11) tanks;
- 22,972 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,140 (+38) artillery systems;
- 1,437 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,193 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 44,781 (+324) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,445 (+6) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 54,656 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,929 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!