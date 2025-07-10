All Sections
Battlefield sees 200 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 10 July 2025, 08:45
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: 117th Mechanised Brigade

A total of 201 combat clashes occurred on the front lines on 9 July, most of them on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 10 July

Details: The General Staff reports that the Russians used 14 missiles in 5 missile strikes and 122 guided aerial bombs in 74 airstrikes against Ukrainian positions and populated areas. In addition, they conducted 5,120 attacks, 113 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 4,037 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

Meanwhile, over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units have struck 13 clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, two drone control points and two command and observation posts belonging to Russian forces.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 14 combat clashes have been recorded over the past day. The Russians conducted seven airstrikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 281 artillery strikes, including three from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians assaulted the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 13 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe and Ambarne and towards Lyptsi and Petro-Ivanivka.

On the Kupiansk front, six Russian attacks have been recorded over the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and Radkivka and towards Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 30 times. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Hrekivka and Kolodiazi and towards Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, over the past day, the Russians conducted seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted eight attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and Rusyn Yar and towards Pleshchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 61 Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Horikhove, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novoserhiivka, Yalta and Oleksiivka and towards the settlements of Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine and Rodynske.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 29 Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Yalta, Myrne, Zelenе Pole, Shevchenko and Vilne Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one Russian attack near Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces made nine unsuccessful attempts to advance towards Ukrainian fortifications near the settlement of Prydniprovske and Bilohrudyi Island.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

In total, Russian forces have lost 920 troops killed and wounded over the past 24 hours.

