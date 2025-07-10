Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district

A colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) was shot dead in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district on the morning of 10 July.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement agencies; SSU press service in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: An Ukrainska Pravda source stated that at around 09:00, a man approached SSU Colonel Ivan Voronych and fired five targeted shots from a pistol, then fled the scene of the crime.

As a result of the shots, Voronych suffered multiple penetrating gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Currently, the investigative team is examining the scene.

The SSU press service confirmed the murder of the service employee to Ukrainska Pravda.

Quote from the SSU press service: "A criminal investigation has been opened into the murder of an SSU employee in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. The Security Service and the National Police are taking comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, member of a public formation for the protection of public order and state borders, or military personnel)."

Background: Earlier on 10 July, the police reported that they were investigating the circumstances of a shooting in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, which resulted in the death of a man.

