Thousands of air defence missiles: UK and Ukraine to sign historic agreement

The United Kingdom and Ukraine are entering into a historic agreement on the supply of missiles for air defence systems from the British company Thales. The deal will be signed at this year's Ukraine Recovery Conference, taking place in Rome.

Details: The statement notes that the agreement will support the growth of the British economy and the creation of new jobs while also enabling Ukraine to continue its fight against Russian aggression.

It will provide for the delivery of more than 5,000 air defence missiles from Thales, which will not only significantly strengthen the UK's defence capabilities but also help Ukraine continue its resistance in the war launched by Russia.

The UK also confirms the provision of up to £283 million in bilateral assistance to Ukraine over the coming year.

"This announcement underlines our continued support for Ukraine – boosting their air defences against devastating drone and missile attacks and supporting the critical work to reconstruct this nation and provide the hope that they need," the government press service quoted UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner as saying.

The United Kingdom will allocate up to £10.5 million for the Governance Reform Programme and up to £1 million to support Ukraine's Green Transition Office in the 2025–2026 financial year.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that her country would expand its support for Ukraine across various sectors – from energy and transport to defence.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the continuation of EU support for Ukraine and the disbursement of new financial assistance tranches.

