Von der Leyen announces €4bn in budgetary support for Ukraine

Thursday, 10 July 2025, 14:18
Von der Leyen announces €4bn in budgetary support for Ukraine
Ursula von der Layen. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the continuation of EU support for Ukraine and the disbursement of new financial assistance tranches.

Source: Von der Leyen speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Rome, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Von der Leyen emphasised that the EU will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

Quote: "Since the full-scale invasion, Europe has been and will stay Ukraine’s largest donor with almost €165 billion of support. This year alone, we will cover 84% of external financing needed."

Details: She also made official announcements regarding the disbursement of the next tranches of assistance on the occasion of the conference.

Quote: "As part of this support, I can announce a €1 billion payment in macro-financial support, dear Volodymyr. I can also announce a payment of more than €3 billion from the Ukraine Facility. And these guarantees and grants that we are signing here today … are set to unlock €10 billion in investment for growth, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine."

Details: Von der Leyen also emphasised that supporting Ukraine helps EU member states meet their own defence targets: "Supporting Ukraine will also allow member states to reach their NATO target of 3.5% plus 1.5% of GDP".

Background:

  • At the same conference, Von der Leyen announced the establishment of a fund dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed in his speech at the conference that Ukraine’s recovery is impossible unless it wins the war.
  • Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Ukraine not to stray from the path of reforms as it moves toward EU membership.

