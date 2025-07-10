Von der Leyen announces €4bn in budgetary support for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the continuation of EU support for Ukraine and the disbursement of new financial assistance tranches.

Source: Von der Leyen speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Rome, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen emphasised that the EU will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

Quote: "Since the full-scale invasion, Europe has been and will stay Ukraine’s largest donor with almost €165 billion of support. This year alone, we will cover 84% of external financing needed."

Details: She also made official announcements regarding the disbursement of the next tranches of assistance on the occasion of the conference.

Quote: "As part of this support, I can announce a €1 billion payment in macro-financial support, dear Volodymyr. I can also announce a payment of more than €3 billion from the Ukraine Facility. And these guarantees and grants that we are signing here today … are set to unlock €10 billion in investment for growth, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine."

Details: Von der Leyen also emphasised that supporting Ukraine helps EU member states meet their own defence targets: "Supporting Ukraine will also allow member states to reach their NATO target of 3.5% plus 1.5% of GDP".

Background:

At the same conference, Von der Leyen announced the establishment of a fund dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed in his speech at the conference that Ukraine’s recovery is impossible unless it wins the war.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Ukraine not to stray from the path of reforms as it moves toward EU membership.

