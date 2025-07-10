All Sections
Germany's Merz urges Ukraine to stay on course of reforms on path to EU membership

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 10 July 2025, 15:34
Germany's Merz urges Ukraine to stay on course of reforms on path to EU membership
Merz. Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on Ukraine to continue moving forward with reforms to ensure its successful integration into the European Union.

Source: Merz at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on Thursday 10 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz said that Ukraine’s successful European integration is one of the levers that could transform its reconstruction into an economic miracle.

Quote: "That lever is Ukraine’s successful European integration. To be very clear on this, we fully support Ukraine on its path to EU membership. This includes reforms like strengthening the rule of law or fighting corruption. We are encouraging our Ukrainian friends to keep advancing along this path, which is the path leading to freedom and prosperity within the European Union." 

Details: Merz added that the vast cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war cannot be covered by public funds alone.

For that reason, he emphasised the enormous interest of German private companies in the reconstruction process and stressed that freedom for the private sector is essential in this context.

Background: On 10 July, in Rome, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the establishment of the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, in collaboration with the EU, Italy, Germany, France and Poland.

