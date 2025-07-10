All Sections
Russian attacks in June caused highest number of civilian fatalities in Ukraine over past 3 years – UN mission

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 10 July 2025, 16:08
An injured civilian. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In June 2025, the UN Monitoring Mission has recorded the highest number of civilian casualties and fatalities in Ukraine in the past three years of full-scale invasion, with 232 civilians killed and 1,343 injured.

Source: UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU)

Quote: "The figures for June confirmed this year’s worsening trend, with 6,754 civilians killed or injured in the first half of 2025, a sharp 54 per cent rise from the corresponding period in 2024, when 4,381 civilian casualties were documented. Overall, the past six months saw a 17 per cent increase in civilian deaths and a 64 per cent rise in injuries."

Details: The mission noted that Russia launched ten times more missile strikes and loitering munition attacks in June 2025 than in the same month of 2024. Civilian casualties were recorded in at least 16 oblasts and in Kyiv.

The sharp rise in casualties is attributed to Russia’s use of long-range missiles and drones on urban areas, the increasingly destructive nature of such attacks and their growing frequency.

The mission added that the widespread use of short-range drones has also led to fatal consequences in hromadas near the line of contact [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the UN has documented at least 13,580 civilian deaths, including 716 children, and 34,115 civilian injuries, including 2,173 children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

