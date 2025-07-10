All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's envoy Kellogg outlines American vision for Ukraine's post-war recovery

Serhiy SydorenkoThursday, 10 July 2025, 16:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg outlines American vision for Ukraine's post-war recovery
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, has spoken on behalf of the US administration about the expectations for Ukraine's post-war recovery.

Source: European Pravda, reporting from the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2025) in Rome

Details: Kellogg emphasised that the US supports large-scale investment in Ukraine after achieving a stable truce but stressed that recovery is not solely about financial issues.

Advertisement:

"It is imperative that a full cessation of hostilities be followed immediately by a comprehensive reconstruction effort for Ukraine," he emphasised. 

Quote: "The United States recognises that rebuilding Ukraine will be an enormous yet critical task that will have implications on a broader European region. We also recognise that the reconstruction of Ukraine goes well beyond just rebuilding the physical infrastructure of Ukraine, as it entails addressing the social and economic impacts of the war as well." 

Kellogg noted that he represents the official position of the United States, not just his own.

Among other priorities, the US will demand the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, Kellogg emphasised.

Quote: "This includes safely bringing back all Ukrainian refugees, securing the return of all illegally kidnapped Ukrainian children." 

He also stressed that veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should receive support for full reintegration into Ukrainian society. Additionally, a "comprehensive demining operation" will be necessary.

Quote: "On the economic side… investors need confidence and investors need assurance that any peace deal will provide long-term security. That is why our efforts to secure peace are not set on just getting to a temporary ceasefire." 

Background

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed in his speech at the conference that Ukraine’s recovery is impossible unless it wins the war.
  • Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asked Trump and the United States to stand alongside Europe regarding the issue of Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the continuation of EU support for Ukraine and the disbursement of new financial assistance tranches.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineUSA
Advertisement:
Thousands of air defence missiles: UK and Ukraine to sign historic agreement
Ukraine receives further €1bn from EU using proceeds of frozen Russian assets
China responds to detention of its citizens in Kyiv over missile espionage allegations
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
Ukrainian Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
All News
Ukraine
Russian attacks in June caused highest number of civilian fatalities in Ukraine over past 3 years – UN mission
Ukraine's first lady: Over 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress and constant emotional tension
Germany's Merz urges Ukraine to stay on course of reforms on path to EU membership
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks to purchase additional weapons and air defence systems
19:15
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, injuring nine civilians, some critically wounded
19:07
Ukraine's Air Force releases footage of air defence combat against Russian attack on night of 9-10 July – video
19:03
EU to provide Ukraine with €2.3 billion in loan guarantees and grants
18:20
EU commissioner expects Ukraine to have opened all negotiating clusters by end of year
17:54
EXPLAINERWhy Ukraine must decriminalise certain drugs – a MEP op-ed
17:38
Dutch court sentences Russian spy to three years in prison
17:30
Netherlands to provide additional €30m for Ukraine's recovery
17:22
US state secretary: hopefully we'll be able to convince allies to share Patriot systems with Ukraine
17:01
Merz says Germany is prepared to buy Patriot systems from US for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: