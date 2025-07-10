Trump's envoy Kellogg outlines American vision for Ukraine's post-war recovery

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, has spoken on behalf of the US administration about the expectations for Ukraine's post-war recovery.

Source: European Pravda, reporting from the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2025) in Rome

Details: Kellogg emphasised that the US supports large-scale investment in Ukraine after achieving a stable truce but stressed that recovery is not solely about financial issues.

"It is imperative that a full cessation of hostilities be followed immediately by a comprehensive reconstruction effort for Ukraine," he emphasised.

Quote: "The United States recognises that rebuilding Ukraine will be an enormous yet critical task that will have implications on a broader European region. We also recognise that the reconstruction of Ukraine goes well beyond just rebuilding the physical infrastructure of Ukraine, as it entails addressing the social and economic impacts of the war as well."

Kellogg noted that he represents the official position of the United States, not just his own.

Among other priorities, the US will demand the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, Kellogg emphasised.

Quote: "This includes safely bringing back all Ukrainian refugees, securing the return of all illegally kidnapped Ukrainian children."

He also stressed that veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should receive support for full reintegration into Ukrainian society. Additionally, a "comprehensive demining operation" will be necessary.

Quote: "On the economic side… investors need confidence and investors need assurance that any peace deal will provide long-term security. That is why our efforts to secure peace are not set on just getting to a temporary ceasefire."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed in his speech at the conference that Ukraine’s recovery is impossible unless it wins the war.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asked Trump and the United States to stand alongside Europe regarding the issue of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the continuation of EU support for Ukraine and the disbursement of new financial assistance tranches.

