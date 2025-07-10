EU to provide Ukraine with €2.3 billion in loan guarantees and grants

The European Union has announced the signing of agreements to provide Ukraine with €2.3 billion in loan guarantees and grants.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal stated that these funds are expected to help attract up to €10 billion in investments for Ukraine’s recovery.

Separately, the launch of the Ukraine Recovery Fund was announced, with an initial capital of €220 million. The initiative aims to stimulate private investment in critical sectors such as energy, infrastructure and industry, the prime minister added.

"The next step must be the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. This is a matter of justice, sustainable development and security," Shmyhal emphasised.

Background:

Ukraine is set to receive US$3 billion from the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets over the course of 2025-2026.

On 10 July, Ukraine received €1 billion from the EU using profits generated from frozen Russian assets.

