All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU to provide Ukraine with €2.3 billion in loan guarantees and grants

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 10 July 2025, 19:03
EU to provide Ukraine with €2.3 billion in loan guarantees and grants
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union has announced the signing of agreements to provide Ukraine with €2.3 billion in loan guarantees and grants.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal stated that these funds are expected to help attract up to €10 billion in investments for Ukraine’s recovery.

Advertisement:

Separately, the launch of the Ukraine Recovery Fund was announced, with an initial capital of €220 million. The initiative aims to stimulate private investment in critical sectors such as energy, infrastructure and industry, the prime minister added.

"The next step must be the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. This is a matter of justice, sustainable development and security," Shmyhal emphasised.

Background:

  • Ukraine is set to receive US$3 billion from the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets over the course of 2025-2026.
  • On 10 July, Ukraine received €1 billion from the EU using profits generated from frozen Russian assets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russia wants to launch 1,000 drones daily, but Ukraine capable of intercepting them all
Zelenskyy considers Ukraine's defence minister for post of ambassador to US: this will result in reshuffles in Ukrainian government
Thousands of air defence missiles: UK and Ukraine to sign historic agreement
Ukraine receives further €1bn from EU using proceeds of frozen Russian assets
China responds to detention of its citizens in Kyiv over missile espionage allegations
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
All News
EU
Germany's Merz urges Ukraine to stay on course of reforms on path to EU membership
Ukraine receives further €1bn from EU using proceeds of frozen Russian assets
EU fires interpreter for note-taking breach during summit with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Number of injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 26
20:48
Coalition of the willing agrees deployment plans for Ukraine and headquarters in Paris
20:16
Zelenskyy: Russia wants to launch 1,000 drones daily, but Ukraine capable of intercepting them all
19:57
Zelenskyy reveals countries ready to pay for Patriot systems for Ukraine
19:50
Zelenskyy considers Ukraine's defence minister for post of ambassador to US: this will result in reshuffles in Ukrainian government
19:38
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks to purchase additional weapons and air defence systems
19:15
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, injuring nine civilians, some critically wounded
19:07
Ukraine's Air Force releases footage of air defence combat against Russian attack on night of 9-10 July – video
19:03
EU to provide Ukraine with €2.3 billion in loan guarantees and grants
18:59
Fico: Slovakia will not support 18th package of sanctions against Russia without compensation for gas transit loss
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: