Russians attack Kherson Oblast, injuring nine civilians, some critically wounded

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 10 July resulted in injuries to nine civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Investigators stated that Russian forces attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast using artillery and various types of unmanned aerial vehicles. The settlements of Kherson, Antonivka and Monastyrske came under fire.

As a result of the attacks, nine civilians suffered injuries of varying severity. Some of them are in a critical condition.

Under the procedural guidance of the Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, criminal proceedings have been launched under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.

Background: A one-year-old child was killed in Kherson Oblast on 9 July in a Russian drone attack.

