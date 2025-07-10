Russians attack Kherson Oblast, injuring nine civilians, some critically wounded
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 10 July resulted in injuries to nine civilians.
Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: Investigators stated that Russian forces attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast using artillery and various types of unmanned aerial vehicles. The settlements of Kherson, Antonivka and Monastyrske came under fire.
As a result of the attacks, nine civilians suffered injuries of varying severity. Some of them are in a critical condition.
Under the procedural guidance of the Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, criminal proceedings have been launched under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.
Background: A one-year-old child was killed in Kherson Oblast on 9 July in a Russian drone attack.
