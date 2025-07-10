All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kherson Oblast, injuring nine civilians, some critically wounded

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 10 July 2025, 19:15
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, injuring nine civilians, some critically wounded
Shattered windows after an attack. Stock photos: Getty Images

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 10 July resulted in injuries to nine civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Investigators stated that Russian forces attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast using artillery and various types of unmanned aerial vehicles. The settlements of Kherson, Antonivka and Monastyrske came under fire.

Advertisement:

As a result of the attacks, nine civilians suffered injuries of varying severity. Some of them are in a critical condition.

Under the procedural guidance of the Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, criminal proceedings have been launched under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.

Background: A one-year-old child was killed in Kherson Oblast on 9 July in a Russian drone attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russia wants to launch 1,000 drones daily, but Ukraine capable of intercepting them all
Zelenskyy considers Ukraine's defence minister for post of ambassador to US: this will result in reshuffles in Ukrainian government
Thousands of air defence missiles: UK and Ukraine to sign historic agreement
Ukraine receives further €1bn from EU using proceeds of frozen Russian assets
China responds to detention of its citizens in Kyiv over missile espionage allegations
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
All News
Kherson
Two people injured in Russian drone strikes this morning
Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening
Three people injured in Russian artillery strike on Kherson
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Number of injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 26
20:48
Coalition of the willing agrees deployment plans for Ukraine and headquarters in Paris
20:16
Zelenskyy: Russia wants to launch 1,000 drones daily, but Ukraine capable of intercepting them all
19:57
Zelenskyy reveals countries ready to pay for Patriot systems for Ukraine
19:50
Zelenskyy considers Ukraine's defence minister for post of ambassador to US: this will result in reshuffles in Ukrainian government
19:38
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks to purchase additional weapons and air defence systems
19:15
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, injuring nine civilians, some critically wounded
19:07
Ukraine's Air Force releases footage of air defence combat against Russian attack on night of 9-10 July – video
19:03
EU to provide Ukraine with €2.3 billion in loan guarantees and grants
18:59
Fico: Slovakia will not support 18th package of sanctions against Russia without compensation for gas transit loss
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: