Russians kill a child in drone attack on one-year-old boy and his grandmother in Kherson Oblast
A one-year-old child was killed in Kherson Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack on the afternoon of 9 July.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "In the village of Pravdyne, Bilozerka hromada, the Russians used a drone to attack a one-year-old boy and an elderly woman who were in the yard of their house. Unfortunately, the child died on the spot from his injuries." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: Prokudin said that a 64-year-old local resident suffered a concussion, explosive and closed head injuries.
An ambulance crew provided her with assistance on the spot, but the woman refused hospitalisation.
Background: The Russians have been attacking civilians in Kherson Oblast with FPV drones almost daily for several years. On the morning of 9 July alone, the Russians wounded two Kherson residents.
