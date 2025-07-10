All Sections
Coalition of the willing agrees deployment plans for Ukraine and headquarters in Paris

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 10 July 2025, 20:48
Coalition of the willing agrees deployment plans for Ukraine and headquarters in Paris
Leaders of the coalition of the willing have agreed to establish a headquarters in Paris and finalised plans for a future contingent in Ukraine following a virtual meeting on Thursday 10 July.

Source: UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, coalition leaders approved the command structure for forces that will be deployed in Ukraine after a ceasefire is reached to ensure its implementation.

"The military plan comes after military chiefs met in Paris on Monday to agree the strategy for the force and coordinate plans with the EU, NATO and the US and more than 200 planners from 30 international partners," the UK government stated.

The leaders also agreed that planning within the coalition "should continue on an enduring, business as usual footing". The statement noted that this will include a multinational operational headquarters in Paris, jointly led by the UK and France, which will oversee all tactical and operational measures.

The headquarters will be relocated to London after 12 months.

In addition, once coalition forces are deployed, a coordination group will be established in Kyiv, headed by a British military officer with the rank of major general.

The coalition of the willing has also outlined its post-ceasefire tasks in Ukraine: to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to ensure security in the air and at sea.

Background:

