Russians hit Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast: hospital damaged, people injured

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 11 July 2025, 01:28
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

The Russians launched a strike on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 July, causing significant damage to a hospital and injuring three people.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva

Details: Media outlets and local Telegram channels reported a series of explosions shortly after 01:00.

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast at 00:41.

At 00:43, Ukraine's Air Force reported a group of Russian attack drones in Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated: Minaieva reported that the Russians had hit Chuhuiv again at around 01:00, causing destruction. The building of Chuhuiv Central Hospital was significantly damaged.

Quote from Minaieva: "In the central part of the city, two houses have been destroyed and the surrounding houses have been seriously damaged.

The building of Chuhuiv Central Hospital has also suffered significant damage. Three people have been injured and are receiving medical treatment.

Shahed drones also hit another residential district in the city, damaging houses."

